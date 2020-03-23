<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Italy’s death toll from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak as of Sunday rose by 651 to 5,476, data from worldometers .info has shown.

The number of deaths in Italy has topped what was reported in China where the disease originated from.

Death toll from the country has been on the rise and many health experts are attributing it to the country’s high number of aged people.

The health facilities in Italy have also been overwhelmed as cases keep increasing by the hour.

The death toll reported on Sunday was an increase of 13.5 per cent but lower to Saturday’s figure wherein 793 people died.





As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in Italy rose to 59,138 from a previous 53,578, an increase of 10.4 percent, the Civil Protection Agency said.

This is the lowest rise in percentage terms since the contagion came to light on February 21, the authorities said.

Of those infected in the country, 7,024 had fully recovered on Sunday compared to 6,072 the day before

Also, there were 3,009 people in intensive care against a previous 2,857.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with 3,456 deaths and 27,206 cases against a previously given 3,095 and 25,515 respectively