The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said through his Twitter handle that he has taken the coronavirus (COVID-19) test following his previous meeting with two people who tested positive for the virus. He further said that he had gone into self-isolation and he was feeling well.
Though the result of the test was not stated in his tweet, He encouraged his fellow colleagues to follow in his footsteps by taking the test.
I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I'm asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 25, 2020