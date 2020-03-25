The Kayode Fayemi administration in Ekiti State says it has defrayed inherited debts to the tune of 31 billion naira since assumption of office.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said through his Twitter handle that he has taken the coronavirus (COVID-19) test following his previous meeting with two people who tested positive for the virus. He further said that he had gone into self-isolation and he was feeling well.

Though the result of the test was not stated in his tweet, He encouraged his fellow colleagues to follow in his footsteps by taking the test.


