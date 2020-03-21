<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, said his government has completed the arrangement to have a specialist hospital to tackle covid-19 virus among other diseases.

Uzodinma, disclosed this in Owerri, in his state broadcast to Imo people, adding that it was part of his strategies to battle the virus, at anytime the covid-19 case is identified in Imo.

To achieve this, Uzodinma said that Professor Maurice Iwu led 9-man committee, has commenced work to provide the anti-virus template to be used against covid-19 virus.

The government also announced that it has provided a 24 hours standby ambulance fully equipped to carry out medical test on suspected cases.

According to the governor among other things said that “To this end, I have inaugurated a star-studded Coronavirus prevention and control committee to commence round the clock surveillance of all strata of the state for effective prevention and control of the disease. This committee is headed by Professor Maurice Iwu, who as we may know is almost at the verge of inventing a cure for the disease.

“In addition, the committee has experienced public health care providers as members, including members of the Nigerian Medical Association. I have no doubt that we have all it takes to guarantee that we are safe from the deadly fangs of the virus.





“To ensure this, the government will spare no resources to facilitate the committee’s assignment which is to do all that is necessary to ensure that the Coronavirus does not have a foothold in Imo state.

“Consequently adequate funds have been made available for it to carry out its assignment without let or hindrance. As I address you, the committee has already swung into action and I can assure you that very soon it will come up with a comprehensive anti Coronavirus spread template that will ensure that Imo state is clinically safe from the deadly virus.

He added: “A state of the art modern ambulance has been provided for the committee to facilitate its operations. This ambulance is equipped with necessary medical gadgets for quick analysis and test for the virus and will be on 24-hour standby to respond to any emergency anywhere in the state

“In addition, we are liaising with the national centre for disease control to ensure that we buy into the federal government’s Coronavirus prevention roadmap. Similarly, we are tracking global updates on the disease so as to remain ever vigilant on global efforts at control and eradication.”

It was the government’s plan that “We have also concluded arrangements to establish a specialist hospital specifically charged with control and prevention of contagious diseases. This way we will ensure that neither Coronavirus nor any other contagious virus for that matter will be a threat to our people in the future.”