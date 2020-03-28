<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has condemned what he described as “The apparent unprofessionalism and highhandedness exhibited by the Police officers as shown in a trending video on social media while trying to ensure total compliance to the lockdown order by the state government”.

The IG in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Frank Mba directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Odumosu Olusegun, to immediately investigate and commence disciplinary actions against the officers involved.





According to the IG, “We are now in extra-ordinary times – a global state of emergency.

“Police officers involved in the enforcement of restriction orders and other law enforcement functions must, therefore, exercise their discretionary powers with the utmost sense of professionalism, compassion and respect for the citizens”.