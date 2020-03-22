<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To check the spread of the coronavirus, the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has closed down the institution in line with the directive of the Oyo State Government.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, stated this on Sunday in Ibadan in a release made available to newsmen.

“Students will be communicated of reopening as soon as possible.

“All students are therefore requested to vacate the halls of residence immediately,” she said.

The management of the institution on Friday had announced precautionary measures to protect members of the polytechnic community from the virus.





The measures, it said, included suspension of all international conferences to be hosted by the faculties while all international travels by staff were suspended until further notice.

It also said all incoming and outgoing exchange programmes as well as international visits of foreign partners and collaborators were suspended until further notice.

The management further enjoined anyone on campus who observe symptoms of the coronavirus such as running nose, sore throat, cough and fever to immediately call the hotlines -07030712061, 08034071635, 08023340632 as well as contact the institution’s health centre.