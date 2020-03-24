<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru has sent a message of hope to Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim following his positive test for Coronavirus pandemic.

Terim on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“According to test results today, my coronavirus result was positive,” Terim, 66, tweeted.

“I’m in good hands at the hospital. Don’t worry. I’ll make another announcement as soon as possible.”





In a message in the social media, Onyekuru is upbeat Terim can beat the virus that has placed all sporting activities on hold.

“Get well soon coach. You are a true warrior and I know you will be back in no time! This is bigger than football and we must all stay safe and listen to advice. #StayAtHome @fatihterim 😭❤️🙏🏾 ,” Onyekuru tweeted.

Onyekuru, who rejoined Galatasaray for a second loan spell from French club Monaco in January has scored one goal and bagged two assists in nine games across all competitions.