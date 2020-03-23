Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray SK confirmed Monday that club vice Chairman Abdurrahim Albayrak has tested positive for COVID-19.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray SK confirmed Monday that club vice Chairman Abdurrahim Albayrak has tested positive for COVID-19.

Albayrak, 65, was in isolation with his wife and both have tested positive to the novel Coronavirus 6 days into the treatment process.

News of the club’s chief testing positive for the Coronavirus comes as a big blow for Turkish football and for Galatasaray SK.

Since the news broke messages of support have been pouring in from players and rival clubs wishing the football administrator speedy recovery.

Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru tweeted: I believe that you will be back stronger than before, my heart and prayers with you, president … #StayStrong

Meanwhile, its rivals Fenerbahce said on the club’s official social media account that it hopes they would quickly recover.

Turkey has 1,236 confirmed cases of the virus with 30 deaths so far.

The virus has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeds 349,000, the death toll is over 15,000 and more than 100,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

