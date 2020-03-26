<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Peters Omoragbon, a Nigerian health worker based in UK, has advised the Federal Government to enforce the restriction of movement to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Omoragbon, who is a Director for International liason, Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association-United Kingdom, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said Federal Government should enforce restriction of movement and stay at home order to all categories of workers except those on essential duties.

The federal government had on Monday issued a circular for compulsory stay at home on non-essential public servants on level 12 and below as a further measure to curtail the spread of the virus

Omoragbon also advised the Federal Government to support the workers to cushion the effect of staying at home.

“The government should set up mechanisms to cushion the effects of any lockdown by providing financial support.

“Also, the government should increase both Private and Public Partnership for the production of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers and essential workers.

“We should avoid importation as much as possible in view of the spread of this infection by doing the needful.

“Let there be adequate dissemination of information in the mass media using all local languages.





“We should treat this issue seriously because Italy today is paying a great price as a result; America too is not exempted because they tried to politicise the spread of the infection.

“Now is the time for all Nigerians to forget their political difference and embrace unity because COVID-19 is no respecter of persons or positions,’’ he said.

The official further advised the Nigerian nurses to follow the guidelines provided by the Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC) in attending to patients.

“Above all, apply the Universal Preventive measures as Nurses, regarding everyone as carrier and take needed precautions.’’

Omoragbon, however, commended the federal government for its efforts so far in curbing the spread of the virus.

“We are not on the ground to carry out full assessment but the reports are encouraging, especially if the government applies its might and service as was done during the Ebola.

“This is far worse than Ebola as its means of transmission is airborne.

“So, there should be increased fumigation and movements should be restricted to only essential services,’’ he said.

In addition, he urged the media to perform its social responsibility role by educating the publics on the measures to be adopted for them to be safe from the virus.

Newsmen report that of the 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, two cases have been discharged with record of one death.