Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people travelling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order applies to all returning residents as well as visitors at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft.

“With the majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaii’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”

Returning residents must quarantine themselves at home, and visitors must quarantine themselves in their hotel room or rented lodging, the governor’s office said.





People under quarantine may only leave their homes for medical emergencies or to seek medical care. They cannot visit public spaces, such as pools, fitness centres or restaurants, according to the governor’s office.

Failure to follow the order is a misdemeanour and punishable by a maximum fine of 5,000 U.S. dollars, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both.

“These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery. We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect Hawaii’s residents,” Ige said.

The state announced 11 new cases of people with the novel coronavirus, bringing Hawaii’s total to 48, according to Hawaii News Now. Three of them are hospitalized.