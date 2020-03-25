<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lawrence Bacow, Harvard University president, and his wife Adele Fleet have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They have begun a 14-day self-isolation.

In a statement to Harvard community, Bacow expressed surprise that he and his wife contracted the virus.

This was because they started working from home 14 March.

“We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday — first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches — and contacted our doctors on Monday,”





“We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago,” he said.

“Far fewer people crossed our paths recently than is usually the case,” he said.

Bacow urged his colleagues to take on more responsibility over the next few weeks as he and his wife focus on just getting healthy.

Earlier this month, Harvard asked students to move out of their dormitories by March 15 to reduce the density of the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.