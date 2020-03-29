<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Spiritual Head of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has attributed the ravaging coronavirus across the globe to wickedness, disobedience to God’s commandments by man, among others, declaring that there was an urgent need for a change of attitude to life, “if he (man) actually desires to be part of this creation.”

Maharaj Ji made this declaration at the weekend while addressing newsmen at the Universal Headquarters of the non-religious group in Iju, Lagos, even as he charged the authorities on the need to look inward on how to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, it is morally wrong for Nigeria to depend on countries of coronavirus origin for assistance on how to manage the scourge.

This was just as he encouraged those intending to self-isolate themselves for some days for fear of contracting the disease to come down to Maharaj Ji Village on Km 10 Ibadan/Lagos in order to receive what he described as: “My Divine Knowledge, the Pump Action Gun of Life that devastates satanic forces in all ramifications within seconds, for them to realize how fortunate we are to have this Divine Grace that empowered Moses to strike the sea with his staff and got it divided into two for the Israelites to cross the Red Sea.

“Today, there is mass killing all over the world. The people of Myanmar are unjustly forced to live under sub-human bondage due to racism. Some Indians are denied their citizenship rights on religious and racial grounds. Even nations, who hitherto lay unfounded claim to holiness as humanity’s spiritual fortress are worst culprits in these acts of infamy.





“Again, some people have added millipedes, cockroaches, scorpions, all kinds of insects, bats, frogs and even human flesh to their menu list. Advocacy to gay marriage, transgender and oral sex, man and animal canal relationship, gender equality, single parentage, prostitution and women roaming the streets half-naked have all gained their entry and acceptance as normal way of living.

“All in all, Coronavirus, Ebola, etc and yet to be known diseases of abomination created by man, out of hatred of himself, have evoked the wrath of seven elements of Creation, namely the Sun, Moon, Star, Air, Water, Fire, and Mother Earth.

“They are messengers of Creator given the prerogative power to control and monitor the affairs of the Universe as dictated by situations on ground. These elements are constituents of the human body and there is no way anybody can escape from the karmic reaction arising from their anger,” Maharaj Ji said.

While denouncing what he termed as panic measures taken by governments across the globe which had crippled the socio-economic, political and cultural activities, saying it was uncalled for and should be reversed, Maharaja Ji urged strongly that the Blackman should stop aping the whites, or else, get ready for tsunami, tornadoes, earthquake, landslide, etc that are currently ravaging Europe and America.

“The Light is here and there is the need for us to look inward on how to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria because it is morally wrong for us to depend on countries of coronavirus origin for assistance on how to manage the scourge,” he further counselled.