<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice on Sunday lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly exposed the decay in Health institutions in Nigeria as well as the insensitivity of leaders to issues affecting the people.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo said the outbreak of the virus had also exposed the decay in the Primary Healthcare Centers (PHC) across the country in spite of billions of naira budgeted for medical facilities in the hospitals and health centres.

He, however, warned against politicizing the global health challenge by leaders in the country.

While commending Federal government efforts so far towards curbing the spread of COVID-19, Nkereuwem urged all hands to be on deck to save the country from the pestilence.





The statement reads in part, “COVID-19 has clearly exposed the decay in our Health institutions and also the insensitivity of our leaders to issues affecting the people. We strongly warn against politicizing this global health challenge by our leaders in this country.

“In a time like this, we question several billions of naira budgeted yearly for the health sector. As wisely stated that “Health is Wealth”, no country can stand the decadence and dilapidated infrastructure in our Health institutions across the country.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal government to give priority attention to the implementation of the Primary Health care system in the country and provide us with modern hospitals, with functional basic facilities to cater for the health needs of the people.