The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, on Friday stated that his coronavirus test result revealed he is negative of the disease.

Fayemi who had earlier announced his self-isolation after taking the test on Wednesday said he “was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.”

“I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent,” the governor posted on Twitter.

His Wednesday announcement of the development was also posted on his Twitter handle; “I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”





Fayemi had earlier directed that all none essential commodities markets be closed down from 5 pm Thursday, March 26th, 2020.

Those allowed to open for business are markets for foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment and water. This action, according to him, is to ensure that that citizens in the state observe the social distancing practice among other measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In a similar development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Ekiti State, has deployed 250 Emergency Response Personnel across the state as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Solomon Iyamu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASC Tolulope Afolabi in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Iyamu said that the personnel would be drawn from the Crisis Management Department, including Disaster and Medical Units.