Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has asked all his 35 colleagues to go into self-isolation immediately.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, said he had done the coronavirus test having been exposed to two persons who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; and the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive on Tuesday and have been quarantined.





Bala and Kyari met with governors and ministers last week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fayemi wrote, “I just took the Covid19 test having gone into self-isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.

“I look forward to an all clear and I have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”