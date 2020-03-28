<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Gombe State Government has reverted to the old minimum wage salary structure in the state.

According to Dr Manassah Jatau, the chairman of the standing committee on implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage, the decision was informed by the recessionary effect of coronavirus pandemic on global economy.

Addressing reporters on Saturday in Gombe, Dr Jatau, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said the suspension of the already implemented minimum wage and its consequential adjustment is with effect from March and that the committee is working on downward review of salaries of all political appointees and permanent secretaries in the state.

“The ministry of finance is to review the 2020 budget in order to reflect the reduction in the price of oil in the international market and subsequent adoption of $30 per barrel bench mark by the federal government,” the deputy governor said, while assuring that the government had embarked on austerity measures to reduce wastage and create savings for execution of necessary projects.





While the deputy governor assured that the state internal revenue service will be strengthened to perform better and reduce the state’s dependence on federal allocation, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) Mr Adamu Musa, called for calm among state workers, assuring them that the suspension of the new minimum wage, which is already law in the country, is temporary and would return as soon as state finances improve.

Mr Musa, who is also member of the committee and who was present at the press conference with other officials of the union, said: “I want the civil servants in Gombe State to remain calm because the state has suddenly found itself in a quagmire because, as at the last federation account, the Gombe State Government lost N800 million from its allocation due to the dwindling price of oil in the international market.”

“So, I enjoin the civil servants to remain calm, we are on ground and would be watching the situation. This suspension is a temporary thing; as soon as the situation improves, the wage payment will recommence and any arrears will equally be paid,” the labor chairman gave his assurance.