Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday inaugurated two treatment and isolation centres to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The isolation centre, with 150 beds, is in Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government; the other (with 50 beds), is at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

There has been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, as results of 22 suspected persons were negative.

Yahaya told reporters shortly after inaugurating the isolation centre that the state was in top preparation, anyway.

He said his administration was putting structures in place so “we shall be able to do all the management processes within the boundaries of the state.”





The governor noted that his administration had committed over N500 million, besides the centres inaugurated, stressing “no amount is too much to put on the people and we are ready to spend even more.”

On the testing machine, he said progress had been made, adding that government was awaiting the arrival of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines.

“Besides, we have made arrangements for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to come and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to facilitate the certifications needed to serve the people,” said.

Inuwa hailed traditional rulers and religious bodies for creating awareness in their communities, while also observing and reporting illegal entries into the state for appropriate action.