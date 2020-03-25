<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Abubakar-Sadiq Ibrahim, Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, has announced the suspension of all legislative activities and directed staff to stay at home from March 25 to April 14.

Ibrahim made the announcement in a statement issued by Abubakar Umar, Chief Information Officer of the House of Assembly and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday.

The speaker said that equally affected by the directive were members of staff of the Gombe State Assembly Service Commission.

He said that the suspension of legislative and other activities in the parliament was to complement Gov. Inuwa Yahaya’s efforts at taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded pandemic COVID-19.





According to him, the leadership of the house is concerned about the welfare and safety of its workers and the entire people of the state.

Ibrahim advised the people of the state to follow the measures put in place by government at all levels to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The speaker also called on journalists to ensure that information on the disease was not only from credible sources but thoroughly verified before being published.

Ibrahim further cautioned social media users against posting unverified information on the internet that could jeopardise the effort of government at curbing the spread of the disease.

He appreciated the timely measures taken by the state government toward protecting people from contracting the disease and assured the governor of the support of the legislators toward sustaining this.