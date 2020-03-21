<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Like everyone else in France, Kylian Mbappé is on lockdown in his home due to the coronavirus pandemic that as hit the country especially hard with more than 12,000 confirmed cases and 450 deaths.

According to Marca, Paris Saint-Germain will look to take advantage of the situation and use the extra time to continue negotiating a contract extension with Mbappé that will keep him at the club past the 2022 season.





The Spanish publication indicates that Mbappé didn’t plan to decide his future until after the Euros but with that competition now delayed, the 21-year-old Frenchman could decide to commit long-term to PSG as he won’t be able to increase his value on the international stage.

If PSG can come to an agreement with Mbappé, it would silence the Real Madrid rumors for the next few years at least and provide some much-needed stability at the Parc des Princes.