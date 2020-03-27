A coffin is taken out of the hospital in the presence of two relatives and a funeral home employee in Venice, Italy [Marco Di Lauro-Getty Images]

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 25,066 people, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths, according to an AFP tally at 1430 GMT Friday based on official statistics.


Europe was the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities. Italy had the highest number of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

At least 547,034 coronavirus cases have been registered around the world since December.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories