Emergency medical personnel carries a patient affected with coronavirus (Covid-19) from a military hospital to an ambulance before being transported aboard a medicalised TGV (high-speed train) to be evacuated towards hospitals of other French regions on March 29, 2020 in Mulhouse, eastern France, amid the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

More than 700,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially declared around the world since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally at 0800 GMT Monday based on official sources.

There have been at least 715,204 coronavirus cases including 33,568 fatalities in 183 countries and territories.


These are notably in the United States which has reported 143,025 coronavirus cases and 2,514 deaths and Italy with 97,689 cases and the world’s highest death toll of 10,779.

China, where the outbreak first emerged in December, has registered 81,470 cases and 3,304 deaths.

The figures represent only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries only carry out tests on suspected cases if they are hospitalised or with severe symptoms.

