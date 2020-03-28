<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, has just announced his coronavirus test result. It is negative.

“My test proved negative for the virus. Alhamdu Lilah! Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home”, he tweeted.





Shehu went into self-isolation on Monday after the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari’s test was confirmed positive.

The spokesman and Kyari share the same office floor at the State House. Besides, he frequents Kyari’s office to clarify issues on a daily basis.