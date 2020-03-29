The Federal Road Safety Corps has established a situation room in its Operations Department to receive reports from field commands on the dreaded Coronavirus Disease.
Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja said the measure would enhance the flow of information between FRSC headquarters and the field commands.
According to him, the situation room operators will be calling on commanding officers from time to time to get updates.
“Numbers the situation room operators will use to reach commanding officers are – 09058611869, 09058611874, 09055792339,” he said
Kazeem urged the commanding officers to ensure they were reachable at all times.
