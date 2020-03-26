<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FATE Foundation has pledged a sum of N250 million to support Lagos and Ogun states in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Fola Adeola, explained that this is just first instance support to Lagos and Ogun states that have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on the need to raise the “defence of our State and City against the rampaging scourge of COVID-19, we, at FATE Philanthropy have decided to put in place a N250,000,000.00 Fund in the first instance to support both Lagos and Ogun States, where the number of people infected is highest.”

A statement made available to Vanguard reads:

N250 MILLION COVID–19 SUPPORT FUND (“THE FUND”)

It is quite clear that given the increasing incidence of the novel coronavirus (COVID–19) in Nigeria, it is critical that the public health infrastructure is strengthened in anticipation of further strains and pressures.

With an increasing number of members of the Nigerian populace testing positive for the COVID–19, it is imperative for all stakeholders to play their roles in ensuring that our public health facilities are duly equipped to meet the needs of COVID–19 patients and enabling those at the front line of care to provide the requisite care.

FATE Foundation‘s Philanthropy, in line with its charity giving ethos, has established the N250 Million COVID–19 Support Fund, and has seeded it with N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira only). Currently, we have identified the following institutions as immediate beneficiaries of this fund:

The National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos State which plans to set up a special COVID–19 Ward that will be able to support up to thirty (30) patients. 2. The Ogun State Ministry of Health (OSMH): We have offered to OSMH the use of our Institute for Venture Design (“IVD”) facility in Abeokuta which is currently being managed by Designing Futures. The IVD Facility currently has a 30–room residential space, and additional open plan spaces including a 235 sqm





Studio which can be converted into wards for COVID–19 patients. Both Facilities will need to be renovated and equipped with appropriate fittings such as adjustable beds and monitors while also ensuring the provision of consumables such as gloves, gowns, disposable aprons and surgical masks.

On behalf of FATE Foundation, I would appreciate your support in raising N200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira only) to achieve the target amount of N250,000,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only) towards supporting the institutions above and additional ones to be identified.

FA25/03

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Fola Adeola (Chairman)

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

Mr. Tokunbo Talabi

Ms. Olusola Adeola

Mr. Yinka Sanni

Ms. Bolaji Agbede

Mr. Seni Sulyman

Ms. Seyi Bella

Mr. Ibrahim Salau

Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

Donations can be made to the following designated account for The Fund: Account Name: FATE Foundation; Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc; Account Number: 0000966569

As always, FATE Foundation commits to ensuring transparency and accountability with the use of all funds received in addressing the designated need and will provide all donors with regular updates and financial reports. Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, FATE Foundation will be available to provide additional information and/or clarification on The Fund and can be reached on 0808 385 8200 or [email protected]

Thank you in anticipation of your support.

Yours sincerely,

Fola Adeola

Chairman, FATE Foundation