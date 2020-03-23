<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A top official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Salihu Umar, has tested positive for Covid-19.

In series of tweets via his Twitter handle @Necessay_Cho, Salihu, he said he was on a flight with someone who tested positive.

He has therefore, called on government to lockdown Lagos and Abuja forthwith to contain further spread of the deadly virus.

The tweets few hours ago @Necessary_Cho read:

“I have just tested positive for COVID19.





“At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre.

“My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly.

” Someone on my flight tested positive, that is to say everyone on that flight has been exposed.

“Although, I’m in self isolation, time to go get tested ASAP.

“Lockdown Lagos & Abuja NOW, please please please.”