<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Otedola, Nigerian entrepreneur, has announced a donation of N1 billion to fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

Otedola made the announcement via his Instagram account on Friday. “I will be contributing N1 billion towards the eradication of COVID-19 across Nigeria. We must all do what we can to flatten the curve,” he wrote.

Nigeria has recorded 81 coronavirus cases, spread across nine states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Of the 81 confirmed cases, Lagos has 52, the FCT 14, Ogun three and Oyo three.

Edo, Bauchi and Enugu states have two cases each. And Ekiti, Osun and Rivers state have one case each.





Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), is Nigeria’s only casualty from the disease so far.

He died on Monday after returning to the country from the UK.

Three patients have been discharged from hospital.

Like Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA group donated N1 billion while the Aliko Dangote Foundation donated N200 million to fight the disease.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, had announced a donation of N50 million towards the coronavirus combat effort.

Jack Ma, Chinese entrepreneur, also donated medical kits to Nigeria.

Over 600,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded globally, with more than 28,000 deaths.