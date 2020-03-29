<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has made provisions for additional bed spaces in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital to attend to any emergency of symptomatic patients of COVID-19.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Austen Elemue, on Sunday in Abuja.

Aliyu, while inspecting medical facilities at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Karu General Hospital, also revealed that provisions had been made for 32 bed spaces in Gwagwalada, while that of Karu would accommodate 300 patients.

She stated that the plan to make provisions for additional bed spaces was not to instill fears in the residents of the territory, but a proactive measure to respond to any emergency.

The minister called on residents to stay safe and observe all precautionary measures put in place by relevant authorities.

She said: “We are here in Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital to see the facilities put in place for symptomatic patients of coronavirus.

“About 16 bed capacity is almost ready and we are setting up another 16 bed capacity, bringing the total to 32 bed spaces.

“They are all isolated cubicles. We had a donation of oxygen plant from NNPC. We will run the pipe immediately to supply the oxygen.

“Our preparedness is not to instill fears in the minds of the public, but the truth is that we have to be prepared because we are all witnesses to what is happening in other climes.





“There are more cases of symptomatic patients on ground and it is such patients that will be taken here. Therefore, the message is stay safe, stay alive.”

The minister gave the contractors handling the project 48 hours to put finishing touches to the facility, otherwise get the contract terminated.

Aliyu said: “This Karu facility will accommodate about 300 patients and we are here to inspect the facility and the level of preparedness.

“The contractors are about to commence work and to install the oxygen plant to ensure that there is enough oxygen supply for confirmed cases to be used.

“We are giving the contractors 48 hours to ensure that the job is done as scheduled or get the contract terminated.”

Aliyu used the occasion to inspect the fumigation exercise at Wuse Market, where she called on traders to comply with all the safety measures in curtailing the coronavirus.

Malam Abubakar Farouk, Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited, explained that though the management of Abuja markets conducts fumigation every six months against rodents, the current exercise was targeted at curtailing the spread COVID-19.

Farouk said besides the decontamination of the market, trading activities had been reduced to 28 per cent in compliance to social distancing rule.

“Other measures put in place include provisions of over 30 hand washing points, sanitisers in shops and ensuring that only food stuffs and pharmaceutical items are sold in the market,” he said.