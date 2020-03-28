<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In an effort to enforce public compliance to all directives issued on the containment of COVID 19 in the FCT, the FCT Ministerial Team on COVID-19 Restriction Enforcement on Saturday shutdown activities at a popular Pentecostal church located at Jabi district of the nation’s capital.

The team which commenced its operation at the popular Wuse Market moved to the church following complaints that members were violating the no-church-gathering rules and were holding weddings and other activities.

Upon arrival, the team which was led by the Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Comrade Ikharo Attah, addressed the gathering and subsequently dispersed the worshippers.





Similarly, the team stopped a large wedding reception which was ongoing with over three hundred persons at Police Quarters in Wuse Zone 6.

The bride and groom were just about arriving when the Team got to the scene which was located at a residential neighbourhood.

At the Wuse and Dutse Alhaji markets the Team frowned at the partial compliance to the social distancing directive.

At the Utako Market, it was business as usual with the team insisting that it must be shut down immediately.