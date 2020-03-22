<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FCT Administration has enjoined religious leaders and worshippers to follow all laid down health protocols as stipulated by the relevant health authorities for the control of the dreaded Coronavirus disease while urging them to intensify prayers for the safety of all Nigerians.

Adding that, congregations at places of worship are restricted to a maximum of 50 persons at any given time.

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, made this known at a meeting held with religious leaders across the nation’s capital and reached the following decisions.

The Minister who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Mallam Abubarkar Sani, said the essence of this restriction is to make the tracking of suspected cases, if any, easier for the health authorities.





According to him, ” This measure also applies to social gatherings at event centers, football viewing centers and night clubs, amongst others;

Residents are also enjoined not to engage in panic buying and always seek for information about the disease from the FCT Public Health Department and other agencies of government.

FCT Administration therefore calls for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the FCT.

Saying, the decision was based on the advice and guidance of public health authorities, the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19), as well as the outcomes of the National Economic Council meeting.