<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced fumigation of some parts of the territory.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, took the sensitisation awareness campaign to Gwarinpa market, where she appealed to traders to vacate the market for the period of the fumigation exercise.

Aliyu, who spoke in both pidgin and Hausa langauge told the traders that the coronavirus is not only real but contagious, while appealing to residents to abide by the preventive measures outlined by the relevant authorities.





Reacting to sit at home order, Aliyu threatened that the FCT Administration may be forced to impose curfew on the city if residents fail to comply with social distancing rule in market places and other social or religious gatherings across the territory.

Her words: “If the situation continues like this, we will be forced to impose a curfew; that is why I came out myself to monitor and appeal to their conscience to vacate the market especially those not selling food stuffs and other essential commodities.

“I have called the Commissioner of Police myself to ensure that the enforcement team commence enforcement immediately. We want to fumigate this market, but people refused to quit the market, making fumigation difficult for government. I am personally out to see things for myself.”