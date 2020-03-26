<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, who had earlier gone on self-isolation in line with the protocols of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has tested negative to coronavirus.

Aliyu made this known on her verified personal Twitter handle, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Dear compatriots, I am glad to inform you that my results came out this afternoon. I tested negative to #COVID-19.

“Please stay safe and take every precautionary measures as outlined by @NCDCgov. Together, we are stronger.”





She implored FCT residents to take all possible precautions not just for themselves, but also for their loved ones.

“Please don’t panick. As a nation, we shall come out of this stronger and better,” she said.

Newsmen report that the minister had gone on self-isolation and subsequently gave her sample for laboratory test for COVID-19.

Aliyu said she went into self-isolation since Tuesday evening “because I was in contact with people who tested positive for Coronavirus”.