<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed workers to stayed at home as measure to contain the dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

Ugwuanyi stated this during a press briefing held at Government House Enugu on Tuesday.

He also directed closure of all education institution adding that “all public gatherings like weddings, burial, naming ceremony should been suspended till further notice”.

The governor also announced that the popular tomato market popularly known as Akwata market has been shut down to ensure safety of residents.





According to him, “only public officer, health workers, forest guard, water corporation, waste management agency and fire fighters are allowed to be on duty”.

He also directed keke riders and commuter busses not to carry more than two passengers on a seat.

Ugwuanyi thereby advised the public to always observe social distance and practice personal hygiene of washing and sanitizing of hands always.

He enjoined residents of the state to as a matter of urgency make provision for basic needs at home assuring that the government will put all necessary measure in place to protect its citizens.