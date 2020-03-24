<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu North Local Government Council of Enugu State has shut down the tomato section of Akwatta in Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, until further notice.

This is coming few hours after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi banned all social and political activities.

Shutting down the market, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. Emeka Onunze, stated that the “painful decision” was in view of the attendant health challenges the environmental condition of the tomato section portends for the health and wellbeing of the people.





Hon. Onunze added that it was also in consideration of the reality of the Corona Virus Disease pandemic as well as the sustained commitment of the council “to enthrone basic standard hygiene in our neighbourhood”.

The chairman who implored both the sellers and buyers to comply with the directive “which was reached after due consultation with our environmental and community health workers”, disclosed that the leadership of the council will meet with the sellers of the food item to find an alternative location to transact their businesses.