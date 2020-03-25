<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has lauded customers under its franchise areas for embracing online transactions to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the acceptance of the directive issued by the electricity distribution company was very encouraging.

Idemudia said:” On March 19, we issued a directive that all treatment of customer complaints and interactions involving physical contact should be discontinued until further notice.

“This decision was taken by management to safeguard our staff and our esteemed customers from Corona Virus by minimising physical contacts.

“Customers were also advised to make complaints and payments through our online platforms and their responses so far have been very encouraging.”

He assured the customers that the DisCo would do its best to ensure a stable power supply as residents heed the government’s order to stay at home to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric on Wednesday advised its customers using meters that require smart cards to preload their meters for up to two months due to the prevailing uncertainties in the state.





Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, who gave the advice in a statement, said the firm had decided to reopen some of its offices to afford customers the opportunity to do so.

“Smartcard customers under Oshodi, Shomolu and Ikeja Business Units are advised to preload their meters in advance, for up to two months, at the self-service terminal in our offices to avoid any outage that may arise due to the unpredictability of the current situation.

“To compliment statewide efforts, we will open some of our offices to ensure our customers can vend.

“Further information on these locations will be communicated soon. This message is for customers that vend using meters that require smart cards.

“Other customers can vend from the comfort of their mobile phones or computers by visiting any other their preferred payment channels, ” he said.

Newsmen report that the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government had directed civil servants on level 12 and below to work from home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government had shut schools and markets while banning any form of mass gathering following the rise of confirmed cases across the country to 44.