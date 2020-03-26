<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The MD/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, has commended the Federal and Lagos State Governments for their tireless efforts in containing the spread of the novel COVID-19, which has now become a global pandemic.

Fadeyibi made this commendation on Business Nigeria, a TVC News Programme.

He said: “I applaud the effort of the Lagos and Federal Governments for what they have done to combat the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that part of the EKEDC’s efforts to reduce the plight of the people during this period of partial economic inactivity is that it has put in place measures to ensure that the energy demands of its customers are met by redirecting and rerouting supply to residential homes as many are now expected to work from home.

Fadeyibi described the customers under the EKEDC coverage as the most informed group of customers anywhere in Nigeria.





He, however, noted that it has been difficult to meet the required supply because it does not satisfy 30 per cent of its load demand.

He said: “We receive 12 per cent to 15 per cent of power from the national grid, but the energy supply does not even satisfy 30 per cent of our load demand.”

He said to improve the situation, it is important to address the challenges across the value chain and ensure cost-reflective tariff.

On the consistent culture of blame trading in the power sector, Fadeyibi noted that it was a distraction, particularly for a critical sector like the power, adding that it does not create progress.

What was important for the sector, he said, is to be focused on a sustainable solution.

Fadeyibi also commended the EKEDC workforce, especially those he described as providing essential services, who will be working throughout this time to ensure effective supply.