As part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19, the Ekiti State government has directed that all schools from primary to tertiary level be closed indefinitely.

In addition, all gathering beyond twenty persons have been prohibited while civil servants from level twelve below are to work from home except those on essential duty.

Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi gave the directive during a state wide broadcast.

Governor Fayemi explained that the steps were necessary to check the further spread of the virus in the interest of the citizens.

” All public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday 23rd March 2020. All public gatherings of more than 20 persons are banned from today 20th March 2020. These include: religious gatherings e.g. worship and prayer services, night vigils, house fellowships and nasfat meetings; social gatherings e.g. burials, weddings, family meetings and parties of any kind; political gatherings, e.g. rallies, congresses, ward meetings; night clubs, bars, beer joints, NYSC CDS meetings etc.

“All non-essential services in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020. These includes civil and public servants from level 12 officers and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, media professionals, and security/ watchmen in public institutions.





”No overloading of passengers in public transportation with effect from today. Commercial vehicles must ensure only one person is sitting in the front seat with the driver and not more than 3 passengers on a row in the back seat. Motorcyclists (Okadas) must carry only one passenger each to minimize close contact as much as possible.

“Hand washing facilities must be available at all motor parks.”

Dr Fayemi advised citizens to wash their hands regularly with liquid soap under running water multiple times everyday to avoid virus transfer adding that public places must provide hand washing implements at the entrance and exit of their facility with immediate effect.

“Market men and women must practice hand washing under running water with liquid soap at least 6 times a day in their stalls.This is to minimize the transfer of virus picked up in the process of buying and selling.

“Citizens visiting markets must ensure they wash their hands with soap under running water as soon as they leave the market before they get home.

”Unnecessary travels in and out of Ekiti State is hereby discouraged at this time. While we cannot totally shut down the state, we must minimize unnecessary traffic especially from out-of-state, so we can protect our citizens from further importation of the virus and also protect the rest of the country by minimizing the exportation of any virus which may be present in Ekiti State.

He added that the isolation center has been equipped with necessary facilities needed by health officials and patients.

According to him, a team from UNICEF and Center for Diseases Control have reached Ekiti state to support the Covid-19 task force in Ekiti state.