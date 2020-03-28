<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Government has urged all residents, including traders and businesses to support the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state by complying with the basic precautionary measures and other guidelines to contain the scourge.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the move is to safeguard the health and safety of all residents following the confirmation of the second case of COVID-19 in Edo State.

He said the basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices, which include keeping safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and close contact with sick persons, regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, must be duly adhered to in order for citizens to be safe and healthy.

Osagie, however, tasked security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

He said: “We have observed partial compliance in some parts of the state to the government’s guidelines against the spread of coronavirus. Apart from the work-at-home order for civil servants, the state government had closed all schools and markets, excluding those trading on essential commodities; banned any gathering of persons above 20, and imposed stringent guidelines for transporters and hoteliers.





“These are in addition to the basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices, which include keeping safe social distance, avoiding close contact with sick persons, regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, among other guidelines to curtail the spread of the infectious disease.”

The governor’s aide continued, “We urge all Edo residents to strictly adhere to these guidelines as the state government ramps up efforts to prevent community transmission of the disease. We implore everyone to continue to remain calm, stay home and be diligent in following social distancing guidelines if they must go out.”

Osagie noted that the state government is working with the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for mass production of hand sanitizers in drums that would be distributed to Local Government Areas (LGAs), palaces, markets and other government agencies for use in public places.

He added that the state government is considering the bulk purchase of face masks and reselling them to members of the public, noting “This is so that churches and other bodies and groups that need to buy them will get them at a regulated price.”