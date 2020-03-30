<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Edo State index case of the Coronavirus, who happens to be the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, will be discharged this week after he has tested negative in the latest test carried out on him.

Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, deputy governor and Chairman, Edo State Response Committee on COVID-19, who disclosed this while briefing the press on the situation report in the state said the speaker has fully recovered and would be discharged this week after he has tested negative.

The deputy governor also said the state government has embarked on the training of 4,218 medical personnel to contain the emerging trend of the dreaded coronavirus.

Shaibu said: “these persons already have basic training for handling crisis, but their skill level needs to be updated to contain the emerging trends.

“They (personnel) would be undergoing train-the-trainers (ToT) sessions; after which they will go back to their respective facilities to train their colleagues”.





According to him, “the health workers are drawn from private, State and federal government medical centers”

Shaibu who also said that the State has recorded two cases in the COVID-19 epidemic explained that the government is ramping up medical supplies to tackle the pandemic “especially Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).”

He disclosed that the government is working to increase the number of ventilators and other equipment necessary for isolation of cases.

He said: “we work towards containing the outbreak as the State has 25 ventilators and we have made order for more ventilators and expect their delivery very soon”.

Continuing, Shaibu said the State government would commence massive screening of residence for coronavirus in order to get a statistical sense of data and ensure effective planning and containment.