Following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.





Osagie said, “The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum and National Economic Council meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.”

He said the governor showed no symptoms of the virus but has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.