The Defence Headquarters on Monday conformed the report that one of its personnel had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The officer, who is currently on admission at the COVID-19 Gwagwalada treatment centre, is said to be responding to treatment.

This much was given at a media briefing by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, to confirm the total number of casualties recorded for the virus.

Enenche, responding to journalists’ questions, also confirmed Daily Sun‘s report that the officer was among some personnel which just returned from an overseas tour.

Daily Sun had exclusively reported the fears in the armed forces over COVID-19 after one officer contracted the virus and 19 others were placed on self-isolation.





Gen Enenche had in his response to journalists’ questions said: “We have one case recorded since the pandemic started and it is one of our colleagues that came back from a tour of some counties abroad, and when he came back he didn’t know such a thing was wrong with him but he started feeling the signs and symptoms and was admitted in one of our hospitals. And when the symptoms began to manifest, the doctors contacted the appropriate quarters and test samples were taken and it was positive; so he was moved to Gwagwalada and he is responding to treatment.

“So that is the only confirmed case; any other one you hear from outside is a rumour. Like I told you, this is the clearinghouse and as things progress, if there are others, I will let you know,” the Defence Media Coordinator assured the public.