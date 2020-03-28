<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pop star, David Adeleke, aka Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, has tested positive for coronavirus.

She had just returned from a London trip with the couple’s baby, Ifeanyi, while Davido also recently came back from America where he cancelled his scheduled tour.

The ‘If’ singer took to his social media page to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, “Hey everyone! I came back recently from America after cancelling (my) tour. My fiancée, Chioma, also just came back from London with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves (sic) and our close associates we’ve been in recent contact with for the Covid-19 test on March 25 (Wednesday). Unfortunately, my fiancée’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative, including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into self-isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus. Together we can beat this.”





Meanwhile, celebs have been offering words of support for the singer. Paul (of P-Square) simply wrote, “There is God”; while Victor AD wrote, “God’s mercy will speak for you and your family.”

Perruzi wrote, “Prayers are with you at this time”, and Linda Osifo wrote, “Our prayers are with you guys. She will definitely be fine.”

Actress, Rita Dominic commented, “Love and light”; and Banky W wrote, “She is healed in Jesus’ name.”

Adekunle Gold added, “God will heal her and everyone going through it”; and Waje wrote, “We are praying with you. She is healed in Jesus’ name.”