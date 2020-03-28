<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ace Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, says he has decided to go into self-isolation as his fiancée, Chioma, has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Newsmen report that Davido disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday evening on his verified Twitter handle.

The “Assurance” crooner explained that the duo recently returned to Nigeria from their foreign trips without symptoms.

They, however, decided to take the COVID-19 test alongside close associates.

He said: “I came back recently from America after cancelling (my) tour.

“My fiancée Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancée’s result came back positive while all 31 others tested negative, including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever.

“She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus.





“Together we can beat this.”

Davido and Chioma are now the first Nigerian celebrities to confirm and publicly declare their status in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that the development has generated reactions from Davido’s fans and industry watchers on Twitter, with many expressing sympathy and praying for the speedy recovery of Chioma.

Engineer Tolu @tolutezzy wrote: “Davido’s Chioma is tested positive for Covid-19, This is disheartening, what is the assurance I don’t have or you don’t have too because some of us have not done the test.

“Please I think this is the right time for all of us to stay at home and isolate ourselves for 14 days…”

Danny Walter @Danny Walter wrote: ”We cover Chioma and c with the Blood of Jesus…”

Also, @AsiwajuLerry said: “ Davido just confirmed that Chioma is positive for Coronavirus, a nursing mother fgs. Can this Disease stop already???

“Stay Safe David and the rest of the family. Wishing her Quick Recovery as well.”

Another Twitter user @pengmanmodel wrote:” Oh….Davido’s fiancé, Chioma has tested positive for Covid-19! Apparently she’s not showing any symptoms but David has decided to go into isolation for 14 days.

“They were all at Mayorkun’s crib for his birthday. The whole DMW crew needs to self isolate! No joke!!”