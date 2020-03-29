<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To support Federal Government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Dana Air has offered its resources, aircraft and crew.

In a letter to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the airline expressed readiness to contribute in ferrying equipment and relief materials to different states and locations where they are needed in the country.





The airline has suspended flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, with effect from midnight on Friday.

According to a letter signed by the chief executive officer of the airline, Jacky Hathiramani, their crew will be ready and proud to carry out any assignment upon request.

Hathiramani stated, “This is a global issue and the time for us all to play our part by supporting government’s effort at stemming the further spread of this pandemic in our dear country.”