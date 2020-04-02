The Cross River Commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu has restated the state’s preparedness to tackle Coronavirus if it eventually gets to the state.

The Commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu, Thursday night confirmed that the COVID-19 case in Cross River tested negative.


Confirming the report to newsmen on phone Thursday night, Edu said the case from UCTH that went viral on the various social platform came out negative.

“The case at UCTH came out negative, so there is no positive case in Cross River,” she said.

