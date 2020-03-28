<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has donated five ventilators and has also agreed to a pay cut amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ronaldo has returned to Portugal to self-isolate as COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll in Italy with 86,498 cases and 9,134 deaths confirmed.

According to A Bola, however, the Portugal international decided to help in the battle against the deadly virus, which has claimed 28,376 lives around the world, by donating some essential medical equipment to hospitals in his hometown of Madeira.

This comes after the 35-year-old teamed up with his agent Jorge Mendes and financed extra intensive care facilities at hospitals fighting the deadly virus in Lisbon and Porto.

Tuttosport also report that the star forward is among the Juventus players that have agreed to receive a pay cut amid the Serie A suspension.

Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Ronaldo were among the first players to agree to this and the rest of the squad soon followed.

The Italian champions have been affected by the coronavirus spread as Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have all tested positive.

Meanwhile, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has warned that the ongoing pandemic has marked “the biggest challenge football has ever faced”.





Agnelli said: “We are all football executives responsible for the well-being and sustainability of the clubs we manage, which are faced with a real existential threat.

“As football is now at a standstill, so are our revenue flows on which we are dependent to pay our players, staff and other operating costs.

“No one is immune and timing is of the essence. Meeting our concerns will be the biggest challenge our game and industry has ever faced.

“[The ECA is reviewing ways to] resume playing football at domestic and European levels [and ways] to help manage club financials in this time of social and economic crisis.

“Discussions are very active as to what the approach to the UEFA licensing and FFP framework should be in light of the current crisis.”

Many sports stars have rallied in the struggle against coronavirus as Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have donated €1million (£914,000) each.

Messi’s donation will be split between Barcelona’s University hospital and another medical centre in his native Argentina.

Guardiola offered a similar amount to the Barcelona-based Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, which is linked to the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona.