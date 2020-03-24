<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will finance three intensive care units for coronavirus patients in the hospitals of Lisbon and Porto with a donation worth over €1m.

The Juventus forward and his agent have been in contact with the hospitals and are planning to equip two wards in the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon and one at the Santo Antonio hospital in Porto.

The chairman of the board of directors of the Santa Maria hospital confirmed the donation, with the hospital of Santo Antonio later announcing the support from Ronaldo and Mendes.





Daniel Ferro, president of Santa Maria, thanked the pair: “We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to fund two intensive care units for critically ill patients with COVID-19. There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds, all the equipment that makes up an intensive care unit equipped to provide assistance to a patient infected with COVID-19.”

In the Santa Maria hospital, the two intensive care units will be called UCI Jorge Mendes and UCI Cristiano Ronaldo, with an increase in the intensive care units from 31 to 51.

A statement from the President of the board of Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto, Paulo Barbosa, confirmed the news:

As a thank you, the new intensive care unit will also be named after Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes.