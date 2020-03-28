The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria Friday night rose to 81 as 11 new cases were confirmed.
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in a tweet via @NCDCgov states:
“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State
“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.
“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases 3 discharged1 death
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see:
Lagos- 52
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers- 1
Enugu- 2
#COVID19NIGERIA
