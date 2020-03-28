One of the victims of the fast-spreading coronavirus has reportedly died in Ghana, authorities have confirmed.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria Friday night rose to 81 as 11 new cases were confirmed.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in a tweet via @NCDCgov states:

“11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.


“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases 3 discharged1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see:

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers- 1

Enugu- 2

#COVID19NIGERIA

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories