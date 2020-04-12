<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has insisted on continuous maintenance of the social distancing rule in all religious houses and worship centres all over the state irrespective of the decision of the Federal Government’s lockdown directive in the state.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, spoke while reacting to questions from reporters after an inter-ministerial press briefing held at the JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos to brief residents on the continued efforts of the State Government at mitigating the spread of the disease.

He noted that prior to the decision of the Federal government to keep everyone at home, religious leaders and groups in Lagos State had agreed to shut down worship centres and restrain worshippers from congregational worship for a period of four weeks which is subject to mutual review from time to time.

He, however, maintained that considering the number of infected cases currently being handled at various isolation centers across the State, the government for now did not see the possibility of allowing religious gatherings until the medical practitioners, especially the Ministry of Health give the nod in order to prevent an epidemic.





The Commissioner stated that on the event of the Federal Government lifting the lockdown order in the State, it is expected that all worship centres would have been disinfected and certified free of virus before such gatherings will be allowed to reconvene.

This, he opined, was to guarantee the safety of lives as the gains of the lockdown must further be upped to maintain continued total personal hygiene and social distancing in order to flatten the curve in the disease spread.

He further said that government through the Ministry of Home Affairs in conjunction with other MDAs was working out modalities of disinfecting worship centres and also facilitating proper training of religious leaders on how to disinfect their centres from time to time, adding that all health instructions given would be implemented at all worship centres throughout the state.

Elegushi further explained that the state government would ensure that proper hygiene was put in place and that social distancing would still be adhered to in all worship centres and religious gatherings throughout the state.

He maintained that since both religions in the State encouraged body contact and handshakes, it was only imperative for any responsible government to take the measures Lagos had taken in order to save lives and protect its citizens.