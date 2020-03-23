<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

James Bond star actress, Olga Kurylenko, 40, has disclosed that she has completely recovered after testing positive to coronavirus.

The actress who tested positive sometime last week took to Instagram on Sunday confirming that she is now free of COVID-19.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus among celebrities have increased as the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andrew Matt have all tested positive for the deadly disease.





Olga alongside a picture of her cradling her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio while wearing a mask wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day! I have completely recovered.

“For a week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache.

“The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!

“I’m fine and enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”