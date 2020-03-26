<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government has said six coronavirus patients have recovered in Lagos and will be discharged on Friday.

This was disclosed by Tunde Ajayi, Special Assistant on Health on his Twitter page on Thursday.

As at Wednesday, Lagos has 32 cases of coronavirus, with two already discharged.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had reported on Thursday that Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 51 after five more cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Ajayi quoted Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi as saying that “Tomorrow we’re going to discharge six patients.”