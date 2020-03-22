Announcing the new site on its official Twitter handle Saturday evening, the NCDC said it was approved by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Nigerian government on Sunday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

A tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov on Sunday morning said the total number of confirmed cases is now 26, noting that two has fully recovered and have been discharged while no death has been recorded.

“As at 08:05 am on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Of the 26 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

“Currently, Lagos- 19; FCT- 3; Ogun- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 1. Total: 26 confirmed cases,” the tweets read.


ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories